CSPD: Man arrested after breaking into home, trying to stab person with a butcher knife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a man is in custody after he broke into a home in northern Colorado Springs on Friday evening before attempting to stab a victim with a butcher knife.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that at 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers received a report of a home invasion in the 4500 block of Gold Medal Point, just off Dublin Boulevard near Jenkins Middle School.

The caller reported that a man had forced entry into their home before trying to stab them with a butcher knife, CSPD said.

Officers responded to the scene, where they located a man who fit the suspect's description and detained him. The department said witness statements and a field identification confirmed the man they'd detained was the suspect.

The man, who was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Hawk, was taken into custody on an active felony warrant and multiple other charges stemming from Friday, including first-degree burglary, menacing, and weapon offenses, police said. He has since been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.