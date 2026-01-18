2nd victim of Pueblo County home explosion identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the second victim of the rural home explosion earlier this month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It was just debris, just chaos.’ Two killed in rural Pueblo County explosion, fire

A week ago, the Pueblo County Coroner identified 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner as one of the fatalities. On Sunday, Tammy Lee Brown, a 66-year-old woman, was identified as the second victim. The time of death for both is 2:40 p.m on January 8, 2026.

The first report of deaths in the explosion came from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office who said an adult man and woman perished in the explosion. Based on information at the time, the sheriff's office said they believed the explosion was accidental in nature.

A cause of death for either, or a cause of the explosion, has not been made public.