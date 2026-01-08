Pueblo County structure explosion leads to fire; no public threat reported

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announces that multiple agencies are responding to a structure explosion that caused a fire in eastern Pueblo County.

Law enforcement says when responders arrived, the structure was completely in flames, but the fire is now under control, and there is no threat to the public.

PCSO says residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

