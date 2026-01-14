Man arrested for attempted murder after Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly shot at two victims while they were inside their vehicle on Nov. 28 near the 1600 block of S Prairie Avenue.

PPD says they found the victims inside a damaged vehicle after responding to a report of gunshots detected by a Shot Spotter around 10:13 p.m. According to police video footage led to the identification of Tykie Schwart.

Law enforcement says they arrested Schwart on Jan. 13 near the 900 block of E. Evans Avenue and that he allegedly confessed to the shooting.

Schwart was charged with attempted 1st degree murder and three counts of contempt of court and booked at the Pueblo County Jail according to PPD.

