Last night I dreamed about fish… again?? A local writer’s free open mic event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Writing is hard. For two years, a local writer has done her part to break the first barrier for any aspiring creative: Getting something on paper.

Jacqueline Moulton hosts a free open mic for the literary arts every month at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs. Each month, her group votes on the theme for the following meeting. On Friday, it's, "Last night I dreamed of a fish, again."

Jacqueline is the writer and artist behind the love letter vending machine at the Coati food hall. She said the biggest thing writers need is community and a motivating factor to push themselves outside of class or their day jobs.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for Friday's session. It's free and everyone is welcome. It is not required to speak. People can come and just listen.