PCSO notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator residing in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is notifying the community that 39-year-old Jason Allen Fay, who has been labeled as a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP), has moved to an address in Pueblo West.

Fay has registered to live at 1153 W. Meadowmoor Drive and was convicted of a second-degree assault and attempted sexual assault on a victim in an incapable condition, according to law enforcement.

Fay is described as 6-foot-1 inches tall, 201 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes, and has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs, torso, neck, face, and eyes.

Under Colorado Law, PCSO is obligated to provide community notifications on SVPs.

