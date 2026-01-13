Skip to Content
Man arrested after making over 150 calls to police dispatch

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 52-year-old man has been arrested after making over 150 calls to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) dispatch line, reporting things such as loud noises.

PPD says James Taylor spoke with officers on the phone but refused in-person contact, prompting an investigation. According to police, an investigation found that Taylor already had an active misdemeanor warrant for harassment due to phone threats to dispatch.

According to PPD, when officers arrived at Taylor's home, he shouted from inside and continued to speak to dispatch throughout the night.

PPD says Taylor was arrested and apologized to officers.

