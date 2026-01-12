Pueblo police make arrest in alleged road rage shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it has arrested an alleged road rage shooter.

Officers say the situation unfolded on the evening of Jan. 9 when dispatch received a report of a shooting victim who had arrived at a local hospital.

The victim told police that he was driving in the area of Pine and Mesa Avenues when he got into an altercation with people in another car.

"He reported that following an exchange of words with the female driver, he was shot," the Pueblo Police Department wrote in a release.

Police say that they later found a shell casing in the 1000 block of Pine Street. While detectives were processing the scene, they say a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's returned to the scene. A male passenger, 50-year-old Danny Salazar, confessed to the shooting, according to police.

Police say Salazar was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges of 1st degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

