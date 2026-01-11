Masked duo robs North Nevada Avenue Business; No injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are investigating a robbery on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of North Nevada Avenue just before five o’clock Saturday evening.

Police say a masked man and woman entered a business and demanded money.

Investigators say the male suspect grabbed an unknown amount of cash from a clerk, then both suspects ran northbound on foot.

Police say the man kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

No one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.