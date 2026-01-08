Man arrested after deputies discover plans to commit mass shooting in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) – A Breckenridge man is in custody after deputies say they discovered his alleged plans to carry out a mass shooting within Summit County.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), on Wednesday, Jan. 7, deputies were dispatched to a residence in unincorporated Breckenridge after receiving multiple reports of a man who was "threatening to kill himself and others."

Deputies who arrived on the scene confirmed the suspect, identified as Nathaniel Zabik, was inside within approximately 15 minutes of receiving the initial report, and worked quickly to establish a perimeter to prevent him from leaving.

While that was happening, detectives reviewed electronic messages that Zabik had written and sent, which detailed "plans and a timeline to carry out a mass shooting within Summit County," the sheriff's office said.

Based on that information, probable cause was established for Zabik's arrest – and at around 3:20 p.m., when he tried to leave the residence, deputies took him into custody without incident.

"We recognized the threat Zabik posed to our community and immediately isolated and contained him," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "Deputies acted quickly and decisively to ensure there was no risk to public safety."

Zabik was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on two counts of inciting destruction of life or property (a class 6 felony), menacing (a class 5 felony), and harassment (a class 2 misdemeanor).

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

