Friends mourn the death of Renee Nicole Good; woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Beyond all the chaos and headlines, people here in Colorado Springs are mourning the loss of their friend and loved one, Renee Nicole Good.

On Jun. 7, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

KRDO13 spoke to several people today about their memories of Renee, and without exception, they all lit up when talking about her.

It was a surreal feeling for one classmate who saw what he said was a familiar, warm face on his TV yesterday.

Willo Schubarth graduated with Renee from Coronado High School. He knew her as Renee Ganger, years before the name "Renee Nicole Good" made it into national headlines.

Schubarth says Rennee was an incredibly welcoming person and someone he modeled his life after. So as crowds gather in Minnesota to lay flowers at the site where she was killed, Willo is remembering the impact she had on his life.

"I lived out on the prairie of Colorado, and I was homeschooled up until that point. So it was my first year at public school. I didn't know anything about anything. So it was quite a shock and then to have...someone that warm was a gift. She was a gift to the world, honestly," says Willo Schubarth, a high school friend of Good.

Schubarth says he admired Renee's talent on the guitar and creative spirit, and that he's grateful to have crossed paths with her.

"She was definitely someone that I could model my life after because I didn't know anybody, she was one of the first persons to reach out and always would help me with any problem I had," says Schubarth.

Renee is living on through her three children, her wife, her mother, and other family members.

Exactly why she was in the middle of the immigration operation isn't known, but her ex-husband told the Associated Press that she was dropping off her 6-year-old son with her partner at the time.

