ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis; family says she was from Colorado Springs area

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KRDO) -- An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS Assistant Secretary Trica McLaughlin reports that the shooting occurred after "rioters" began blocking ICE officers, and one allegedly attempted to run over an officer. McLaughlin says that due to this, an ICE officer fired defensive shots.

ABC News reports that the shooting was near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, and protestors have begun to gather at the location.

According to our Denver news partners, the woman killed has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and her family members have confirmed that she is originally from the Colorado Springs area.

The Minnesota Star Tribune spoke with Goods' mother, Donna Ganger, who said her daughter was not a part of any protest challenging ICE agents and that her daughter was known as kind, loving, and compassionate.

Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression has planned a local tally which will take place on Jan. 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In response to the shooting, the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, released a statement demanding that ICE immediately leave the city, stating that the officers are causing chaos.

In a presser, the mayor went on to say that he has seen the video of the shooting and does not agree with others that this was an act of self-defense, saying, "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying."

Below is the full statement released by DHS Assistant Secretary Trica McLaughin:

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.

Below is the full statement released by the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey:

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.

