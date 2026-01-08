A prehistoric show 165 million years in the making migrates to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A scene straight out of Jurassic Park, the traveling "Dinosaur Adventure" exhibit rolls into the Colorado Springs Event Center this weekend.

Professional entertainers Christopher Plankut and Roy Jones give KRDO 13's Bradley Davis an exclusive look Thursday morning into the pop-up world they will help bring to life Friday through Sunday.

Davis first took on the dinosaur safari in January 2025, when the group traveled through the fairgrounds in Pueblo. There, he found himself on the wrong end of the foodchain with a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Families can buy tickets online or at the door.

