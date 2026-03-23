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Tracking fire danger & warming temps

3.23
By
New
Published 4:12 AM

TODAY: Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer than Sunday, topping off in the high 60s in Colorado Springs and Low 70s in Pueblo. Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke could return by the afternoon. A few showers are possible tonight. Red Flag Warnings are in place across the Wet Mountains, Sangres, San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor.

TOMORROW: We're tracking warmer and drier conditions with highs possibly making it to the low 80s in Colorado Springs; mid 80s are likely for Pueblo Tuesday. Fire danger remains a concern.

EXTENDED: Temps warm even more to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Wednesday. A few showers return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Temps cool to the 50s Friday with an increase in precipitation.

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Julia Donovan

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