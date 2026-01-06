Broncos “Fans of the Year” hold no doubt in Denver’s 2025 Super Bowl run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After disgruntled supporters booed the Denver offense off the field Sunday while on the cusp of a first-round bye, KRDO13's Bradley Davis called the team's biggest fan.

Kevin and Sue Nunn are the 2025 Denver Broncos Fans of the Year. We first introduced you to the couple in September, as they walked us through their Broncos Firehouse in Pueblo.

Davis called Kevin on Monday to schedule a quick video call. "I can't zoom, but I'm about to be right by your station on 8th street for a delivery in a few minutes," he said.

When Kevin first bought the old firehouse building from the City of Pueblo 15 years ago, he intended it for storage for his semi-trucks. While the Firehouse's purpose has changed from storage utility to an Orange Crush ability, Kevin still retains his day job.

10 minutes after the phone call with Davis, Kevin drove up in his construction hauler, parked near his work site, and walked over to KRDO13 for a quick chat.

With no prior notice of our interview, he hopped out in full Broncos gear. Because of course he did.

"We're going to watch them play in the Super Bowl. I've got faith in them," Kevin said.

Kevin and Sue watched field level at Mile High as the Broncos celebrated their first regular-season conference title since 2015. On Monday, with Davis, he talked of omens; All the stars aligning for this Super Bowl run.

"This whole year, everything about it, it's just a shock," Kevin said. "It's hard to explain just the feel of everything and what's been happening."

To help verbalize his faith, he turned to the Chinese Calendar. 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse. If you put that into a Google search and chose any number of the images that populate, you could throw it on the cover of a Denver Broncos magazine, and no one would bat an eye.

Davis asked Kevin about the boos he heard Sunday at Mile High. He asked if Kevin and Sue joined in.

"No, I'm not up there booing," Kevin said. "No," he repeats. "I'm cheering them on. My voice is still all crackly, and I'm still trying to get that back. But yeah, there ain't no way. Ain't no way."

Kevin and Sue have already earned tickets to Super Bowl 59 for becoming the Broncos Fans of the Year. They are on the current voting ballot for the overall NFL Fan of the Year.