Former school aide pleads guilty to assaulting multiple children on school bus

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Littleton Public Schools aide pleaded guilty to 10 counts of third-degree assault of an at-risk child and two counts of child abuse for assaulting multiple children on a school bus in 2024.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA), an investigation began against 30-year-old Kiarra Jones after a parent of a nonverbal boy with autism came home with bruises on his foot. After the parent made a complaint, the bus surveillance video was reviewed, and Jones was found physically assaulting the boy on the bus.

Video showed that Jones assaulted the same boy multiple times, and an additional investigation identified two other victims, says the DA.

Jones is said to have originally pleaded not guilty, and her trial was supposed to begin on Monday, January 5, but she changed her mind. She is now scheduled for sentencing on March 18, with each felony count carrying a maximum sentence of 1.5 years in prison, says the DA.

“This defendant was placed in a position of trust with defenseless children, and she clearly abused that

responsibility,” District Attorney Amy Padden said. “Her actions are inexcusable. This resolution allows

the victims and their families to move forward without the trauma of a trial, while still ensuring

accountability.”

