Road Rage Incident Leads to Shots Fired, Police Recover Firearm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early this morning, a little after 4 am, Sand Creek officers responded to a weapons call on South Academy Boulevard.



Investigators say a man got into an argument with another driver, then stepped out of his vehicle and fired several shots into the air.

Officers say he even knocked on a business window while holding the firearm, frightening employees inside.

Police later located the suspect vehicle a few blocks away and, during a traffic stop, recovered a firearm and a spent shell casing. No injuries have been reported.

22-year-old Davian Fray was arrested.