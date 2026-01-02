Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police, Fire respond to multiple fires overnight

KRDO13
By
Published 5:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Overnight, local agencies responded to at least three fires across Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), crews responded to fires on South Academy Boulevard, Darby Street, Platte Place, and East Bijou Street.

2200 Platte Place

The first fire, at 2200 Platte Place, started sometime before 10:48 p.m. local time on January 1, 2026. Officers say they were flagged down by a citizen regarding a structure fire in the area. When they arrived, officers located the fire rapidly spreading across the bottom floor of "an abandoned building." No one was inside the building.

915 Darby Street

The next fire, at 915 Darby Street, started approximately one hour later, just before 11:46 p.m. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department's X page, crews were able to put the fire out just after 1 a.m. on January 2, 2026. One person is displaced, and no one was injured.

2220 East Bijou Street

CSFD also tackled an apartment fire at 2220 East Bijou Street at 10:59 p.m. on January 1, 2026. According to CSFD's last post on X, people should still avoid the area.

The cause of all of these fires is under investigation. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.