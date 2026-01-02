Colorado Springs Police, Fire respond to multiple fires overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Overnight, local agencies responded to at least three fires across Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), crews responded to fires on South Academy Boulevard, Darby Street, Platte Place, and East Bijou Street.

2200 Platte Place

The first fire, at 2200 Platte Place, started sometime before 10:48 p.m. local time on January 1, 2026. Officers say they were flagged down by a citizen regarding a structure fire in the area. When they arrived, officers located the fire rapidly spreading across the bottom floor of "an abandoned building." No one was inside the building.

915 Darby Street

The next fire, at 915 Darby Street, started approximately one hour later, just before 11:46 p.m. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department's X page, crews were able to put the fire out just after 1 a.m. on January 2, 2026. One person is displaced, and no one was injured.

2220 East Bijou Street

CSFD also tackled an apartment fire at 2220 East Bijou Street at 10:59 p.m. on January 1, 2026. According to CSFD's last post on X, people should still avoid the area.

The cause of all of these fires is under investigation. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.