Buena Vista Police Department searching for man who reportedly fired gun after domestic dispute on New Year’s Eve

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Buena Vista Police Department (BVPD) says that while some were celebrating New Year's Eve, a gunshot rang out at the Super 8 Motel. Now, they say they're looking for a suspect after a reported domestic dispute.

According to police, they received a call about the incident just a few minutes shy of midnight on Dec. 31. Two witnesses reportedly told police that a man had been in a domestic dispute and he allegedly fired a shot at his own car. The man may have also drank "a substantial amount of alcohol," police say.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Aaron Pritt, left the scene before they were able to locate him.

Because of the nature of the call, the Buena Vista Police Department says it had to initiate a reverse 911 for people nearby to stay inside as they engaged in a manhunt alongside the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

"We will not tolerate such behavior in our community, and we will aggressively pursue individuals who engage in this sort of reckless, dangerous, and criminal behavior," the police department said.

The Buena Vista Police Department says that Pritt now has warrants out for the following charges:

Prohibited use of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Obstruction of a peace officer

Pritt is believed to be from the Front Range. If you have any information about his whereabouts or this case, you are asked to call BVPD.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.