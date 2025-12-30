Two suspects steal ‘BuzzBalls’ from liquor store, reportedly returning in smash and grab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs liquor store says two suspects stole alcohol from the business, even returning back a second time for more.

According to Veterans Wine and Liquor, the first incident happened on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 20. The store says the two entered the store, grabbed a large "BuzzBall," and ran out.

The liquor store alleges that the duo returned the next night, this time after the business was closed, to smash the window and steal even more.

"While the stolen merchandise was limited, the damage to our storefront significantly exceeds the value of the items taken," read a post by Veterans Wine and Liquor.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that a report on these incidents was made, and officers are investigating. As of Monday, CSPD said that no arrests had been made.

Tips to CSPD can be phoned in at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Editor's note: Due to the fact that the suspects appear to be juveniles, KRDO13 has chosen to blur their faces. Similarly, if an arrest is made, CSPD does not release the names of juvenile offenders.