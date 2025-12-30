Skip to Content
Newest AdAmAn Club member, a third-generation inductee, lighting fireworks above Pikes Peak

Mac Sommers
By
today at 5:53 AM
Published 5:36 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The 108th and newest Adaman Club member can trace his family history in Colorado Springs back further than the club's first charter, and his family now makes up almost 3% of every Adaman member ever inducted.

McReynolds (Mac) Sommers is the 2025 AdAmAn club inductee. His grandfather joined in 1963, followed by his dad in 1988. Mac's 97-year-old grandmother, Elaine, has supported her AdAmAn family for over 60 years. For the first time, she'll be able to see her grandson off as a full member.

The AdAmAn club has commanded the New Years firework show on top of Pikes Peak since 1922. It has added a single member every year since, with just three exceptions: When two 1930 inductees didn't want to be member 13, during WWII, and the club's posthumous induction last year.

Its high criteria for membership and strict addition guidelines make for a pretty exclusive club. Every member since 1922, alive or passed, could easily fit in a small high school gymnasium.

Mac grew up giving his dad the AdAmAn sendoff at the base of Barr trail. For the first time, he'll get to hike himself as a full member.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

