Newest AdAmAn Club member, a third-generation inductee, lighting fireworks above Pikes Peak

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The 108th and newest Adaman Club member can trace his family history in Colorado Springs back further than the club's first charter, and his family now makes up almost 3% of every Adaman member ever inducted.

McReynolds (Mac) Sommers is the 2025 AdAmAn club inductee. His grandfather joined in 1963, followed by his dad in 1988. Mac's 97-year-old grandmother, Elaine, has supported her AdAmAn family for over 60 years. For the first time, she'll be able to see her grandson off as a full member.

The AdAmAn club has commanded the New Years firework show on top of Pikes Peak since 1922. It has added a single member every year since, with just three exceptions: When two 1930 inductees didn't want to be member 13, during WWII, and the club's posthumous induction last year.

Its high criteria for membership and strict addition guidelines make for a pretty exclusive club. Every member since 1922, alive or passed, could easily fit in a small high school gymnasium.

Mac grew up giving his dad the AdAmAn sendoff at the base of Barr trail. For the first time, he'll get to hike himself as a full member.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.