Pueblo woman who stabbed husband to death in senior living facility found guilty of murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman who prosecutors say stabbed her husband to death at a senior living facility has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 24, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the Bonaventure Senior Living Facility in Pueblo on a report of a deceased man. The facility is near Highway 50 and Pueblo Blvd.

There, police say 72-year-old Kathy Lawton stabbed her 85-year-old husband, Larry.

A fight between Larry and Kathy Lawton was overheard by a neighbor at Bonaventure at 4 p.m., according to arrest records. Kathy was found screaming in the lobby about her husband Larry's death less than two hours later.

"When the staff checked on the victim, he was cold, bloody, and had multiple stab wounds," prosecutors said.

According to the district attorney's office, Kathy Lawton was intoxicated at the time. She is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2026.

Previous reporting by Mackenzie Stafford contributed to this article.

