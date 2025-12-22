Turkey Tracks shooting range closed after a fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Turkey Tracks has closed after a fire and will remain closed until fire danger decreases, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service says that Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are on site, clearing the area.

The shooting range is very prone to fires, as demonstrated by our previous reporting. Previous reports include:

After a fire in November, we spoke to one resident who has been trying to bring attention to the danger.

"Have you driven through there and seen the trash and the destruction that irresponsible shooters have done when using that range? It's bad. Any of the signage that the Forest Service has put up is pretty much all been shot and destroyed," resident Dan Voth said in our last report.

When working on that story, KRDO13 spoke to several people who use the shooting range, who say that some of those who use the area litter and do not respect the land.

KRDO13 wasn't allowed to go up to the shooting area itself, but the lower parking lot was littered with food wrappers and discarded alcohol containers.

The use of tracer bullets also increases the risk of fire danger. They are not allowed on national forest lands, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest Service officials have closed Turkey Tracks shooting range after extinguishing a fire. @dcsheriff deputies are on site clearing the area in cooperation and support.

No anticipated reopening date and will depend on weather conditions and coordination with Douglas County. pic.twitter.com/Jgi8lEvIwb — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) December 22, 2025

Previous reporting by Michael Logerwell contributed to this report.