Crews responding to fire at Turkey Track Shooting Area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms they are responding to a wildfire near the Turkey Track Shooting area.

The area is along the Douglas County-Teller County border.

The Pueblo Interagency Fire Dispatch Center confirms that crews are en route.

Our prior reporting shows the area has seen its fair share of fires in the past. Previous reports include:

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.