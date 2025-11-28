Crews responding to fire at Turkey Track Shooting Area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms they are responding to a wildfire near the Turkey Track Shooting area.
The area is along the Douglas County-Teller County border.
The Pueblo Interagency Fire Dispatch Center confirms that crews are en route.
Our prior reporting shows the area has seen its fair share of fires in the past. Previous reports include:
- Popular Teller County shooting range reopens after fire reaches 100% containment (Sept. 2024)
- Turkey Track Fire north of Woodland Park now 100% contained (April 2025)
- Fire sparked near Turkey Tracks shooting area in Teller County (May 2025)
Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.
