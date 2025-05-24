Skip to Content
Fire sparked near Turkey Tracks shooting area in Teller County

Published 3:15 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire has sparked at the Turkey Tracks shooting area in Teller County. Officials haven't named a cause but say the area is popular and experiencing heavy use.

Pueblo Interagency Dispatch Fire Information reports that firefighters are making progress on containing the small 3-acre fire called the Turkey Tracks 67 Fire. The agency says the light precipitation falling in the area is helping keep fire activity and progression to a minimum.

When crews first arrived on the scene, they categorized the character of the fire as smoldering and creeping on the slope side of the area.

The dispatch reports that no structures are threatened by the fire and no evacuations are in place at this time.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

