Man Stabbed During Domestic Disturbance on Erie Road; Suspect Arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police responded to a domestic disturbance last night after 8 P.M on the 600 block of Erie Road.

Officers say a man was stabbed while another party tried to gain entry into the home.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the domestic violence and adult sexual assault unit have taken over the investigation. Agustin Sanchez Flores was arrested on multiple domestic violence-related charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing at this time.