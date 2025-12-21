Skip to Content
News

Man Stabbed During Domestic Disturbance on Erie Road; Suspect Arrested

KRDO
By
Published 8:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police responded to a domestic disturbance last night after 8 P.M on the 600 block of Erie Road.

Officers say a man was stabbed while another party tried to gain entry into the home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the domestic violence and adult sexual assault unit have taken over the investigation. Agustin Sanchez Flores was arrested on multiple domestic violence-related charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.