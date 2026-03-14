Fire weather and windy conditions continue

Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 10PM today for all of Southern Colorado due to dry and breezy conditions.

High Wind Watches from late Saturday evening until Sunday afternoon due to sustained winds of 30 to 40mph with gust up to 65mph possible.

High Wind Warning for portions of the High Country, Las Animas and Huerfano country from 6PM Saturday to 3PM Sunday due to sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gust up to 60 mph possible.

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the High Country from 10PM Saturday to 3PM Sunday due to moderate to heavy snow and breezy conditions.

We will have a busy weekend here in Southern Colorado. Saturday we will have wind and fire weather concerns then our focus shifts to wind and snow concerns for Sunday.

Highs today will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado with breezy conditions.

A cold front will com through tonight providing rain and snow chances for Southern Colorado. The rain and snow will start in the High Country then get to the I-25 corridor by the early Sunday morning hours. We will have lows in the 20s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have lows in single digits.

The cold front will cause temperatures to decrease for Sunday, highs will be in the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado. We will have mostly dry skies but we can experience and isolated snow shower in the afternoon to evening time. There will be little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will increase into the 40s to 50s Monday with sunny skies.

Tuesday highs will increase into the 70s to 80s and continue to stay there for Wednesday.

For the second half of the work a dominate high pressure system will set up in the southwest allowing temperatures to increase into the 80s to 90s and highs will remain well above average to finish out the work week.