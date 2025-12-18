Pueblo Police Department, ATF, and FBI execute search at Box Elder Street home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A search with the FBI of a Box Elder Street home has resulted in the arrest of a 57-year-old man, the Pueblo Police Department says.

According to the department, they executed a warrant in the 1000 block of Box Elder Street on Wednesday. Inside, detectives say they found eight guns, meth, two non-functional explosive devices, a significant amount of ammunition, and cash.

Their search led to the arrest of Rickie Lopez, police say. Lopez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, failure to appear, and special offender, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

