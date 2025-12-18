Prolific Colorado child predator with victims in nearly every state sentenced to 84 years in prison

WASHINGTON (KRDO) -- A prolific child predator from Colorado, who prosecutors say had victims in nearly every state in the country, has been sentenced to prison.

Austin Ryan Lauless, 31, will go to prison for 84 years after pleading guilty to 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of advertising child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say, besides having victims across the United States, he also had victims in at least five foreign countries.

The Department of Justice says that Lauless posed as a teenager, using the fake identity of "Cason Fredrickson." Meanwhile, he was in his late 20s, unemployed, and living in hotels in Colorado and Texas.

Using his fake teenage identity, prosecutors say he found children on social media, later gaining their trust and coercing them into sending explicit videos of themself. He admitted to having a collection of child sexual abuse material, including prepubescent children, and children subjected to bestiality and sadomasochistic abuse. At least five minors were trafficked and forced to engage in sexual acts with adult men while being videoed.

In order to prolong his abuse, prosecutors say Lauless threatened to release the images of the children if they stopped sending him content or went to a parent or the police for help.

“This case represents one of the most egregious forms of exploitation the FBI investigates,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley of FBI Indianapolis Field Office. “This was not an isolated crime - it was a nationwide and international campaign of exploitation that victimized at least 84 people, including children, and involved the trafficking of human beings. The FBI is committed to identifying offenders who use technology to abuse, manipulate, and control others, and to ensuring they are held fully accountable. Today’s sentence delivers justice for the victims and reinforces that these crimes will not go unanswered.”

The Department of Justice believes there may be other victims out there. If you or someone you know has been a victim of Lauless, also known as "Carson Fredrickson" or "APOPHIS," you are asked to contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Editor's note: Because this is a federal case, and not a state case, there is no mugshot available for Lauless.

