Man arrested for sexual assault while delivering packages for Amazon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lakewood Police Department says that a man was arrested for sexual assault, among many other charges, while delivering packages for Amazon.

Police say they were called out to Emerald Dental after 31-year-old Michael Dewey Coleman allegedly attempted to sexually assault an employee. According to Lakewood police, witnesses told officers that he then attacked multiple employees.

When police arrived at the location, officers say employees were found holding Coleman down.

The Lakewood Police Department says he was booked into jail on the following charges:

Sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

2nd degree assault

3rd degree assault

Criminal mischief (x2)

Disorderly conduct

Harassment

According to Amazon, Coleman was employed by a third-party Delivery Service Partner, and he is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.

“These allegations are scary and being taken seriously. We're cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation," said Dannea DeLisser, an Amazon spokesperson.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.