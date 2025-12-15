Investigation puts Fountain man behind bars for alleged sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-agency investigation by the Fountain Police Department has landed a Fountain man accused of sexual exploitation of children behind bars, police say.

The Fountain Police Department alleges that 41-year-old Eric Mundy committed sex crimes against children in Colorado and Lebanon, Missouri. The police department's investigation began back in October and ultimately led to his arrest on Monday, police say.

The Fountain Police Department says they worked alongside the Lebanon Police Department. Ultimately, police say he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF).

The police department says Mundy faces four counts of statutory sodomy of a person less than 12 years of age.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please call Detective Ryan Sauter at 719-382-4233 or email at rsauter@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.