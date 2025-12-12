Scheels hosts heartwarming shopping spree for moms rebuilding their lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Time for a holiday scene that is Absolutely Colorado. Scheels held a private, before-hours shopping spree for 18 very deserving women.

Moms who are currently rebuilding their lives through Mary’s Home, a program for those who have experienced homelessness, trauma, and instability, were able to browse and shop for 30 children in a setting that brought them joy and a sense of normalcy for the holidays.

"Seeing that joy in a mom's eyes...seeing a mom, you know, walk through a lot of struggles and then get a moment to just enjoy the season, it brings...a smile to my heart...it drives me to do this work," says Dominique Knowles, program director of Dream Center's Mary's Home program.

For more information on Mary's Home, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.