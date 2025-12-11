Fatal pedestrian crash on I-25 in Pueblo was a hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released new details on the fatal crash that killed one pedestrian late Tuesday night.

Police say they were called out to the crash, which was on I-25 southbound past Exit 102, just before midnight on Tuesday. The investigation shut down the highway for many hours, overnight, and into the next morning's commute.

On Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department confirmed to KRDO13 that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit two pedestrians on I-25 and fled. According to police, the pedestrians were struck after they got in a single-vehicle crash and got outside the car.

According to police, the victims were in a Honda on I-25 when it hit a barrier; the Honda was the only car involved, police say. The Honda was stopped in the left lane when the two occupants got out, presumably to assess the damage.

While outside the car, both people were hit by an oncoming vehicle, police say. The woman died, but the other person she was with survived and is cooperating with law enforcement, police say.

The police department says the vehicle that hit them did not stop, and police are searching for the suspect.

At this time, PPD does not have a description of the suspect vehicle to release.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.