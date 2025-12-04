Wolf Ranch residents demand action amid rising home invasions and safety concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Wolf Ranch community is pleading for help after a series of home invasions has left families concerned for their safety.

Neighbors in the community say that for several weeks now, there have been reported overnight home robberies and car break-ins.

Residents have shared videos and photos with KRDO13 highlighting what they say is now common criminal activity in the neighborhood.

The community has started a petition and is asking for increased police patrols, communication regarding the ongoing investigation, safety measures around construction zones and public awareness.

Back in May, the community began a petition for their HOA to install private security, license plate reader cameras, and floodlights after concerning crime patterns.

Now, another petition has begun calling for immediate action. If you would like to learn more about the petition, you can do so here.

