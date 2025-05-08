Wolf Ranch community petitions to install license plate camera reader to curb crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One Northern Colorado Springs neighborhood is petitioning for better security in their HOA after they say they experienced concerning crime patterns. Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO13 they've witnessed this pattern of crime all over town, but have sent around fifteen pamphlets about establishing a neighborhood watch to Wolf Ranch specifically over the last few weeks.

Katlyn Darling, a Wolf Ranch resident, military spouse, and mom of three, says she moved into the area because she thought it was safe. Three days ago, on Monday, she says she caught what sounds like gunfire on her home cameras.

"It makes me scared. I don't want my kids to get shot," Darling said.

It was that incident that finally prompted her to jump into action. Her petition, now garnering around 300 signatures, asks the Wolf Ranch HOA to consider adding private security, license plate reader cameras, and floodlights, among other security measures, to the brand-new neighborhood.

"I don't know, it's supposed to be a nice neighborhood," Darling said. "I was like, well, what are you [the HOA] doing about security? Because that's what I can immediately [impact.] So I'm trying to do what I can immediately."

The HOA tells KRDO13 they've added the security concerns to their next meeting agenda, which happens towards the end of the month. However, they haven't approved the new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras or any other additional security measures yet.

An LPR camera can directly connect with CSPD's technology, allowing officers real-time footage on those streets where cameras are placed. Also, if a car has been stolen and the LPR camera detects the license plate, the tech will send a notification to police about the presence and location of the car.

Colorado Springs Police say it's a good idea to lock doors and windows on homes and vehicles starting at 9 p.m., and to organize a neighborhood watch that can directly communicate with CSPD. Concerned residents can also register their home cameras with CSPD, giving them more cooperation with detectives working on addressing these patterns of crime.

