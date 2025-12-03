Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seeking tips after assault at Red Rocks Martin Garrix show

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it is asking for tips after an alleged assault at a Martin Garrix show at Red Rocks Amphitheater back in October.

The sheriff's office says they have video surveillance of the suspect's group walking around, but it is grainy, and they are hoping to speak with anyone who has any additional information.

According to deputies, a person was hit in the face at the show on Oct. 22, 2025. They told law enforcement that the argument began over general admission seating. The alleged assault on the victim was so severe that they faced broken facial bones and a fractured leg, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says the incident took place at row 24 of the amphitheater. The suspect is described as:

• Asian or Pacific Islander adult male

• Approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall

• About 180 pounds

• Wearing a striped button-up shirt

If you witnessed the incident, you are encouraged to call the JCSO Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us. Please reference case 25-18282.

