Vigil remembers Corado father and children; Green family shares new recovery milestones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A community vigil was held on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Newsong Church in Colorado Springs to honor the two siblings and the father who were among the five people killed in last week's head-on crash on Highway 83 near Franktown.

Watch the full livestream of the vigil below:

The crash occurred on Nov. 24, just after 4:30 p.m., troopers say a Toyota stolen out of Aurora crashed into a Ford; the Ford had an adult driver and five juveniles from Colorado Springs.

According to the families of the deceased, the victim's car included:

A 35-year-old father, Alvin Corado (pronounced deceased)

An 8-year-old boy, Toretto Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 11-year-old girl, Makenlee Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 13-year-old girl, Mia Corado (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

A 12-year-old boy, Jase Green (pronounced deceased)

A 14-year-old boy, Jordan Green (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

The Corado Family

At the vigil, friends and family of the two siblings lost in the crash gathered to share their memories of the two.

"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have any friends," said one boy as he remembered his friendship with Toretto.

"She was such a bright, amazing person to have as a teammate," said another as she spoke about having Makenlee on her volleyball team.

Each person who filled the room agreed that the two lit up every room they walked into, a gift that will be missed by their friends, teachers, teammates and their family.

The grandmother of the children paid her respects to the father, who was also lost in the crash, saying he was an amazing father who loved his children.

Family shared that the siblings' sister, Mia, who was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the crash, is making progress.

Mia spoke over the phone at the vigil, saying, "I would like to thank everyone for being there for my siblings and my father."

A GoFundMe for the Corado family has been started, and can be accessed by clicking here.

The Green family

According to the family, Jordan Green is also progressing; his uncle, Anthony, tells KRDO13 that, after several major lower-body surgeries, he is taking his first steps and is able to stand.

Family related to Jase and Jordan Green tells KRDO13 they were on the way to the hospital to visit their mother, who just had surgery.

A GoFundMe for the Watkins-Green family can be found by clicking here.

The crash is now being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. The agency asks those who observed the crash and have not yet spoken to investigators to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference Case Number VC250439.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.