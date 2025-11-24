Pueblo Police arrests eight during SWAT call for non-fatal shooting investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announces that they have arrested eight individuals during a SWAT call for a non-fatal shooting investigation.

According to the police, on Sept. 28, a male victim received care at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. PPD says the shooting was related to an alert in the 1000 block of W. 18th Street.

Law enforcement says on Nov. 13, there was another shooting in the same area.

Investigators received two arrest warrants for 46-year-old Andrew Fuentes for 1st degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

PPD says Fuentes is a known gang member and is actively on parole for assault.

PPD SWAT, ID Detectives, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT executed the search warrants on Nov. 20 at around 7:50 a.m. Fuentes was located and arrested along with seven others, according to PPD.

Police say they also recovered five firearms.

Below is the list of the other seven arrested and their charges according to PPD:

Alonzo Quintana, 46 failure to appear x2, vehicular eluding x2, violation of a protection order - criminal, driving under restraint.

Adrianna De Herrera, 30 contempt of court x3, failure to appear x2, theft from merchant x2

Jessica Bertaud, 31 possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, failure to appear, theft x2, theft from merchant

Samuel Lopez, 41 fugitive of justice, failure to appear and driving under restraint

Demetri Aranda 27 contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance

Miranda Quintana, 49 municipal warrant, probable cause

Chantell Deluna, 30 municipal warrant, repeat failure to appear



