Pet-oriented Angel Tree makes holiday season debut for pups of Karl’s Canine Krew

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Angel Trees aren't just for humans during the holiday season.

Those who are hoping to make a difference in the lives of courageous pups can head to the Petco off Powers Boulevard. There, you can pick up an ornament from an Angel Tree, featuring a pet with the nonprofit Karl’s Canine Krew and a wishlist of Christmas items.

Items include anything from specialty dog treats, to dog toys, or collars.

A spokesperson with Karl’s Canine Krew says donations are vital around the clock, but the holidays can be particularly difficult as many people are out of town for the holidays. Additionally, the nonprofit says adoptions slow down this time of year.

"That’s where donated items and financial support become even more important. When someone purchases a gift from one of our wishlists or contributes to our holiday campaign, it allows us to continue meeting the dogs’ medical and basic care needs without having to choose between essentials and the 'fun' items that bring joy and emotional enrichment to our pups, which we believe they deserve, too," said a spokesperson with Karl’s Canine Krew in a statement.

The nonprofit says they are hoping to get additional Angel Trees around Colorado Springs, but are still finalizing details.

If you'd like to give monetarily, you can head here. Information on fostering or adopting can be found here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.