Convicted murderer sentenced to additional prison time after killing inmate in Limon prison

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) – A convicted murderer was sentenced to another four decades behind bars after he brutally killed a fellow inmate at the Limon Correctional Facility in 2023, with the aftermath of the attack being captured in chilling surveillance video.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, Arthur Price, 40, was sentenced to an additional 41.5 years in prison on Friday for the death of 65-year-old Paul Hack, after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and abuse of a corpse.

The DA's office says on Aug. 17, 2023, Price violently bludgeoned and strangled Hack to death in a cell before surveillance video caught him dragging Hack's body down several flights of stairs in the correctional facility.

The video then shows him sitting beside Hack's body and waiting for correctional officers to arrive.

"That’s what child molesters get. Hope you rot in hell," Price said to officers as he was escorted away, the DA's office said.

Hack was a convicted child molester, but according to the DA's office, "prosecutors argued Price’s motive was not vigilante justice but an attempt to secure a transfer to another facility and avoid repaying significant debts he had accumulated at Limon."

Price, who was already 12 years into a 36-year murder sentence at the Limon facility, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and abuse of a corpse in connection with Hack's death.

"The victim was beaten, strangled, and dragged down three flights of stairs where his bloody, broken corpse was left for all to see," Chief Deputy DA Eva Wilson said. "A sentence of 41 and a half years should keep him in prison until 2082, if he lives that long.”

