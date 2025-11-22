TCA falls in state semifinal
The TCA Titans incredible season came to an end with a 29-7 loss to Wellington in the 2A state semifinal.
TCA entered the season as the reigning state champion, and finished the season with a strong 11-1 record.
The TCA Titans incredible season came to an end with a 29-7 loss to Wellington in the 2A state semifinal.
TCA entered the season as the reigning state champion, and finished the season with a strong 11-1 record.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.