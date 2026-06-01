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Make your 2026 World Cup predictions with CNN’s bracket

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today at 3:11 AM
Published 5:19 AM

By Jhasua Razo, CNN

(CNN) — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is upon us and fans around the world are set for more than a month of soccer action.

Hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada, this will be the first edition with 48 teams, broken down into 12 groups of four teams and a whopping 104 matches in total.

The top two in each group progress to the knockout round – which is the first ever round-of-32 in tournament history – along with the eight best third-place teams.

In this interactive graphic, you can play out your predictions for the entire tournament and build your own World Cup: predict the top two teams in each group, choose the eight best third-place finishers and you can make your picks in the resulting bracket to choose your eventual champion.

Share the results with your friends and see who is the best at predicting “The Beautiful Game!”

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