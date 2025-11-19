El Paso County officials honor veterans in bell ceremony

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the El Paso County Board of Commissioners to honor military veterans in the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday.

The event marked the debut of the brand-new Pikes Peak Honor Bell, recognizing more than 90,000 veterans who call El Paso County home.

The event is made possible by the Honor Bell Foundation which is based here in Colorado. The organization is focused on ensuring every veteran receives recognition.

One veteran who works with the non-profit says the ceremony is what has kept him going over the years.

"When I got back to the states, I was told nobody cares, bury it, forget about it. That was war. Suck it up... I sought out the VA and got some help," said Larry Peterson with the board of directors. "But this bell here is what's kept me going this last 4 or 5 years."

The bell dedicated on Tuesday will now be installed at Pikes Peak National Cemetery before moving to the U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery and then throughout El Paso County for veteran events.

