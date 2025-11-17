“Holiday Home Tour” teaches the how-to’s of decor while raising money for Tri-Lakes charities

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Professional designers show KRDO13's Bradley Davis how to properly deck out a home for the holidays while supporting dozens of non-profits across the Tri-Lakes area.

It's the fifth-annual Holiday Home Tour for the Tri-Lakes Women's Club. The organization said all the ticket revenue goes to its grant fund. The grants support various organizations in the Tri-Lakes region. Last year, the club said it raised over $24,000 through the home tour fundraiser.

The home tour is this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are five homes in the Tri-Lakes area professionally decorated with Christmas decor. Tickets are $30. The tour starts at the Woodmoor Barn Community Center. Participants can buy tickets online ahead of time or at the barn.