13 Investigates uncovers new footage showing man raising gun at officer before police shooting

Editor's note: The above video depicts a shooting. Although there's no audio in the video, it may be upsetting for some to watch.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has obtained exclusive new video of the police officer shooting from Thursday night at the Nevada Flats Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say, and the video shows, that a man raised a weapon at an officer, and the officer then fired their weapon. The bullets hit two people in the doorway, who were right next to the man with the weapon, police say.

Faces have been blurred in the video because, as of publication, no charges have been filed against anyone, nor their identities publicly released.

13 Investigates also obtained video of a separate incident just hours earlier of people in the hotel room having a physical fight. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms they are also investigating that incident.

A breakdown of the video

As the video starts, you can see a Colorado Springs police officer coming down a hallway when three people exit a hotel room. One of them is holding what looks like a rifle on their hip.

You can see the officer unholster his weapon and start to move backward. The trio looks to their left at a fourth person, who can see the officer and puts their hands up. The person holding the weapon then points it at the officer. In return, the officer raises his weapon and fires. Police say the bullets hit the two other people in the doorway.

As the officer retreats, the man with the weapon then sticks the gun out of the door twice before the video ends.

What brought police to the hotel that day

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were called out to the area around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 after a resident reported a burglary that may have involved a weapon.

CSPD says after officers arrived on scene, while they were trying to contact the person who had reported the burglary to 911, three people exited an apartment, and one of them pointed a weapon at an officer.

The police department says that an adult man and an adult woman were shot in the incident. As of Friday, Nov. 14, police were working to identify whether the two people who were shot were suspects themselves.

Police say the armed man was taken into custody, while the two injured parties were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department has 21 days from the date of the incident to release an event briefing that includes any body-worn camera video.

