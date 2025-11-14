CSPD officer shoots, injures two people near suspect while responding to armed burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of its officers shot and injured two people near an armed man late Thursday night while responding to reports of an armed burglary.

According to CSPD, just before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, the department received a call for a burglary in progress, potentially involving a firearm, in the 500 block of South Nevada Avenue, near the intersection with East Cimarron Street.

After officers arrived on scene, while they were trying to contact the person who had reported the burglary to 911, three people exited an apartment. According to CSPD, one of them, a man, raised a rifle toward an officer.

An officer then fired multiple shots, striking the two individuals who were standing in "close proximity" to the armed man, an adult man and an adult woman. At this time, police are unsure whether the two people that were shot are suspects themselves.

Police say they began rendering medical aid to the man and the woman, who both had at least one gunshot wound. The two were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The armed man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken into custody without further incident.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Within 21 days, CSPD will release a significant event briefing video that includes body-worn camera footage of the scene.

The shooting shut down southbound Nevada Avenue between East Cimarron Street and Moreno Avenue. CSPD asks everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

We have a crew on scene. This is a developing story, and this article may be updates as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.