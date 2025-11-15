Local organization finds temporary warehouse to put on Toys for Tots distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kids will be receiving their toys this holiday season now that a non-profit can move forward with their toy distribution.

Toys for Tots almost had to cancel their giveaway this year due to not having a warehouse to work out of.

Now they have one just in time for the holidays, but the assistant coordinator tells us it is only temporary.

"The end of January, we're packing everything up and putting it in storage again, because we don't have a facility lined up for next year," says Donna Smith, assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots.

Donna says the nine-thousand-square-foot warehouse is perfect for them to do their work.

"As a parent, it breaks the parent's heart that they can't give their children what they need for Christmas. So we're not benefiting, just putting smiles on the kid's face Christmas morning. We're making parents feel...like they're not failing at being a parent. Hard times, is not a failure, it's a fact of life and it happens. And nobody should feel like a failure when they're going through hard times, says Smith.

If you or someone you know is interested in providing a space for Toys for Tots to work out of you can call 719-235-6815.

