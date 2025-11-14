Salida Police Department searching for three men tied to alleged Venezuelan gang activity

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salida Police Department (SPD) says they are searching for three men who they allege are tied to Venezuelan gang activity. One man has already been taken into custody, police say.

Police say that 24-year-old Daviler Brito Ibarra, 41-year-old Carlos Reyes Garcia, and 25-year-old Wisan Ruiz assaulted a victim at a Buena Vista party on Nov. 2. The victim reportedly took off, and the suspects followed the victim.

Ultimately, the police say the victim fled to Salida, parking their car and fleeing.

According to police, the suspects found the victim's parked car and forced their way into a nearby residence, trying to find the victim. Little did the suspects know that they had the wrong place.

Police say the suspects held two unrelated people against their will inside the residence for over 20 minutes and assaulted them. The suspects then fled to the Denver area, police say.

SPD says one of the men, Daviler Brito Ibarra, was located and taken into custody. His charges include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, menacing, harassment, and criminal mischief, SPD says.

Police say they are still looking for Carlos Reyes Garcia and Wisan Ruiz.

During the course of their investigation, SPD says they also learned of another man named Miguel Polo, who is accused of solicitation to commit murder. Police say they are now looking for him as well.

If you have any information about Garcia, Ruiz, or Polo's whereabouts, you are asked to contact SPD at 719-539-2596, the Buena Vista Police Department at 719-395-8654, or submit a tip to Chaffee County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

