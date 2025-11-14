“No officers injured” in police shooting on South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting involving one or more of its officers in the 500 block of South Nevada Avenue.

No officers were injured, and everyone involved is accounted for as of 1:15 a.m., according to a post on the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) X page.

The shooting shut down southbound Nevada Avenue between East Cimarron Street and Moreno Avenue. CSPD asks everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

According to CSPD, a media briefing will be held at the nearby 7/11, 503 South Nevada Avenue, at approximately 3:45 a.m.

We have a crew on scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.