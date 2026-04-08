Skip to Content
Video

Tracking mostly dry, warm & breezy day

what to expect
krdo
By
today at 4:03 AM
Published 4:02 AM

TODAY: We're only tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs rebound to mostly 70s. It'll be a little windy with occasional 15-20 MPH gusts in Colorado Springs this afternoon.

EXTENDED: Expect isolated showers again and warm temps in the 70s and 80s Thursday. Friday and Saturday bring us a good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms on the back end of a cold front that'll drop temps in some areas along I-25 back into the 60s. Sunday looks a little drier.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.